Star In Films, Junior Artist In Politics: Pawan Kalyan's Steep Fall

Pawan Kalyan might be a prominent figure on the silver screen with a fan base for his work in films. But he is confined to a side character in politics. Pawan's Jana Sena Party was floated in 2014. Pawan himself failed to become the MLA. So far, the party secured one MLA seat with a great difficulty. The party couldn't even retain its solo MLA as he had joined CM Jagan's YSR Congress Party after witnessing his government's development and welfare programmes.

Clearly, Pawan lacks a strong political presence despite being in politics for nearly a decade. His recent attempt to tour the Godavari districts was thwarted due to helicopter landing permission issues, and subsequent meetings in Mangalagiri didn't materialize.

His current activities in Visakhapatnam include internal meetings with local leaders. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are actively campaigning, raising questions about Pawan's role in the upcoming elections.

Jana Sena cadre firmly believes that TDP is using Pawan Kalyan. There is a lot of confusion over seat-sharing. TDP is yet to finalise the Constituencies that it will share with Jana Sena. Pawan himself is not sure where is going to contest from. Though there are rumours and speculations that he would contest from Bhimavaram, there is no clarity yet.

Speculations abound regarding the reasons behind Pawan's subdued campaign, with uncertainties about his party's alliance with TDP and his own electoral prospects. As the elections loom, Pawan's political future hangs in the balance, with his ability to secure victory in his own constituency being pivotal for his relevance in Andhra Pradesh politics.