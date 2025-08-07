K'taka govt to hold spl Cabinet meeting on Aug 16 over internal reservation matter

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka has decided to hold a special cabinet meeting on August 16 to take a decision on the the matter of internal reservation.

Addressing a press conference, after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil stated: "The state government has appointed a commission headed by retired High Court judge H.N. Nagamohan Das to study the internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. The commission has submitted its report. The study was conducted diligently and scientifically within a short period, covering about 95 per cent of the communities through the survey."

"The report has been distributed to all ministers, and the Cabinet has formally accepted it. Law and Tourism Minister stated that after studying the report, a special Cabinet meeting will be convened on Saturday, August 16, to discuss and take a decision on the matter," Minister Patil stated.

Patil further said: "The Karnataka State Cabinet has decided to conduct a survey of the social and educational status of citizens in Karnataka through the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

"The survey will be conducted digitally, and the development and management of the required software will be handled by the e-Governance Department. Aadhaar verification of every individual above 6 years of age, whose details will be recorded in the survey, has been made mandatory."

Justice Nagamohan Das had earlier used publicly available electoral rolls for conducting the Scheduled Castes survey related to internal reservation.

Similarly, the Backward Classes Commission will use the publicly available electoral rolls for conducting this survey as well. To ensure the successful completion of the survey, necessary officials, teachers, and other staff will work under the supervision of the Commission, Patil stated.

The Cabinet has approved the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (Amendment) Rules, 2025, he said.

According to the amendment, the minimum age for the appointment of the Chairperson of the Commission is set at 40 years, and for members, it is 35 years.

The required experience in the field of child welfare has been increased from 5 years to 10 years. Capacity-building training will be provided to the Chairperson and members, Patil stated.

Clear guidelines have been issued regarding the quorum required for meetings held at the headquarters or during inspection visits to districts/taluks outside the central office.

The Secretary of the Commission has been provided detailed guidelines to ensure smooth administrative operations, Patil stated.

As per the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977, Schedule 01, Item No. 1, the Cabinet has approved the “Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” which proposes amendments to Sections 8, 14, and 35 of the Greater Bengaluru Act, 2024, he stated.

The Cabinet has approved the draft proposal of the “Karnataka Devadasi (Prohibition, Prevention, Rehabilitation, and Redressal) Bill, 2025,” which is intended to repeal the Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act, 1982 and its Amendment Act of 2009. The proposed new comprehensive legislation, as detailed in Annexure-1, will be introduced in the state legislature, Minister Patil stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.