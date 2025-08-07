Hyderabad Roads Turn Swimming Pools After Heavy Rains!

The unexpected, intense rainfall this evening has resulted in the accumulation of water in numerous low-lying areas of Hyderabad city, which has significantly disrupted traffic flow. Langar House, Nanal Nagar, and KCP Junction were notably affected by significant waterlogging, which impeded the movement of cars.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, along with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Awareness Authority (HYDRAA), promptly worked to evacuate the water and restore road accessibility. To prevent further traffic disruptions, traffic officials have encouraged the public to adhere to road rules and utilize alternative routes when necessary.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation as the rain continues to devastate various areas of the city. We advise the public to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on meteorological conditions. The intensity of the rain is expected to intensify over the next few hours, as certain regions of the city are expected to receive between 80 and 100 mm of precipitation.

The accumulating heat over the past three days has led to heavy rainfall in the city. Authorities are advising residents to stay indoors until the situation improves. The city roads are now swimming pools due to heavy rain, and it will take a while for traffic to clear. Here are some photos showing the condition of the roads after heavy rains lashed the city.