Komal Nahta explains why ‘Sikandar’ collection may fall short of its production budget

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Trade analyst Komal Nahta has shared his insights on why Salman Khan’s film “Sikandar” may struggle to meet its budget expectations.

According to Nahta, despite the star power of Salman, certain factors could prevent the film from reaching its financial goals, making it a potential challenge for the production team. Komal Nahta pointed out that the film debuted on a Sunday, which happened to be the last day of Ramzan, a period during which collections are often lower.

While acknowledging the significance of Eid, Nahta emphasized that the film's reports, which were not entirely positive, had already impacted public reception. He told IANS, “See, this film was released on Sunday, which was the last day of Ramzan, so naturally, the collections were adversely affected. However, the reports of the film are not accurate. As a result, the collections were not extraordinary. Even though today is Eid, I feel the collections still won't be extraordinary. This is because the reports have already spread—some people liked it, others didn’t. Due to this, the collections for these two days, Eid and Vasi Eid, will be fine but not exceptional. After that, the situation will take a downturn. Looking at the show collections, it’s evident that this film may not succeed. Rashmika Mandanna's one-dimensional performance definitely impacted the film's reception.”

When asked if the film will meet its budget, Komal Nahta responded, “No, it won't reach the budget. Of course, there are satellite and digital rights, so perhaps due to that, there won't be any loss. But to say there will be a loss in a Salman Khan film is unlikely. In Salman Khan's films, the matter isn't considered significant unless there's a profit of 100, 150, or 200 crores. In this film, nothing like that will happen.”

Talking about the impact of a film leak, Komal Nahta shared, "I think when a film is leaked, especially one like “Sikandar”, a Salman Khan starrer, it affects about 30-35% of the business. It's really hard to pinpoint where the leak originated from because, between completion and release, the film passes through many stages—post-production, computer graphics, censoring—and is handled by a lot of people. The leak could have come from anywhere.”

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Sikandar marked Salman’s first onscreen collaboration with Rashmika Mandann. The film stars Khan in the titular role, alongside Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

“Sikandar” has received a mixed response from both critics and audiences.

