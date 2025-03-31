Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu’s travel thriller ‘Mareesan’ to release in July

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Director Sudeesh Shankar’s eagerly awaited action drama, ‘Mareesan’, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead, will release in July this year, its makers announced on Monday.

Well known production house, Super Good Films, which is presenting the film, on Monday released a new poster of the film which shows Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu glaring at one another. The poster disclosed that the film would release in July this year.

The film has triggered huge expectations as this is the second film that both actors, who are highly rated for their acting skills, are working together. The first film that they worked on together was Mari Selvaraj’s socio-political drama ‘Maamanan’, which was not only a superhit but was also critically acclaimed.

One other reason why ‘Mareesan’ has raised expectations-- not just among fans and film buffs but also industry insiders -- is that this film will be the 98th film of Super Good Films, a production house that is known for having produced several quality films and for having introduced several iconic directors of the Tamil film industry.

Although not much is known about the plot of the film, sources close to the unit say that the film will be a travel thriller.

Sources also point out that the film’s shooting has been completed and that post production work of the film is now on in full swing.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, the film will also feature a host of actors including Vivek Prasanna, Renuka and Sithara among others.

V Krishnamurthi has not only penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of this film but has also worked in it as its creative director.

Music for the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography is by Kalaiselvan Sivaji. Sreejith Sarang has been roped in as the film’s editor and art direction has been handled by Mahendran.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.