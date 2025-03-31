Tara Sutaria's idea of joy includes PJs and BFFs

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria's idea of joy includes lip-syncing your favourite track with your best pal.

The 'Tadap' actress shared a fun video on her Instagram handle where she was seen chilling in a black and white striped night suit. The stunner was seen looking absolutely adorable as she lip-synced the 80s synth-pop track.

For the caption, Sutaria penned on her IG, "Nothing like sitting in your PJ’s with your oldest pals and playing your favourite songs from the 80’s… PURE JOY!!!! ( If you don’t lip sync the intro we can’t be friends!!! )"

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented on the post saying, "It’s a Pp !!! Parsi prof !!!"

It must be noted here that synth-pop has made a huge comeback in the past few years with singers like Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, and A. P. Dhillon using the genre in their tracks.

On the work front, Sutaria was last seen in the romantic track ‘Pyaar Aata Hain’, alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Director Sneha Shetty Kohli revealed how Sutaria was recovering from a viral fever when she shot for the song.

Kohli stated, "I couldn't even think of taking off my gloves even for a second, and for her, she was down with viral for two three weeks and after that she was like semi recovering from it and then coming all the way there and shooting that sequence and just doing everything so beautifully.”

She added, “As soon as the camera was on that girl was magic on screen. Ishaan and Tara are passionate about their work and their chemistry is beautiful.”

'Pyaar Aata Hai' marked Sutaria's first on-screen pairing with Khatter.

Produced by Anshul Garg under the banner of Play DMF, the track has been voiced by Shreya Ghoshal in association with Rito Riba.

The song was shot in Pahalgam, Kashmir in minus 10 degrees.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.