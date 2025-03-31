Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 kicks off tomorrow

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Over 100 youths will join the national level round of 'Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025' on Tuesday, to discuss issues related to politics and public policy with the aim of becoming future politicians.

The 108 participants will comprise top three candidates from each State/UT selected as part of the three-tier event organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya would steer the discussions at the Youth Parliament whose agenda includes a Question Hour focussed on 'One Nation, One Election' and 'Viksit Bharat', culminating in a resolution.

An official said the participants would also undergo a masterclass conducted by a senior Member of Parliament, equipping the youth with essential oratory and leadership skills, said a statement on Sunday.

The participants will be given real-time parliamentary experience by making them attend sessions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. They would also visit the Prime Minister Museum to understand India’s political journey and leadership stories.

The event would culminate with an Awards Ceremony on April 3 to give away the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Awards and National Youth Awards.

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is structured into three key stages. Its earlier stages were held at district and state level.

During the District Nodal rounds, discussions on 'One Nation, One Election' reached every town and village through massive dialogues held at 300 district nodes.

To qualify, candidates uploaded a one-minute video answering the question: “What does Viksit Bharat mean to you?”

Over 75,000 young people submitted their video entries through the MY Bharat portal, showcasing their enthusiasm and commitment to shaping the nation’s future. The entire selection process was conducted digitally, reflecting the growing integration of technology in governance initiatives.

The State Rounds were held in over 17 Assemblies and other government establishments. These sessions were presided over by Assembly Speakers and Governors, lending credibility and significance to youth discussions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.