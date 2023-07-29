Kolkata: Trinamool mayor-in-council slaps man in public

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) In a shocking incident, Trinamool Congress councilor and member (mayor-in-council) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Tarak Singh slapped a man in broad daylight on Saturday for waterlogging in front of the latter’s residence.

The incident took place this afternoon when Singh went out for a survey in the ward, where he is a councilor, to review the situation in the wake of rising cases of dengue-affected people from the city.

On reaching a particular residence, he saw water accumulated in front of the house. He then questioned the owner and on not getting a satisfactory reply, he lost his cool and slapped the man in broad daylight as many locals watched.

The assaulted man is a contractual worker.

However, Singh was not repentant for his action and even while giving reactions to the media he was in an aggressive mood. “I have done the right thing by slapping him. Do not try to add spice to the incident,” he told media persons.

Reacting to the development, BJP councillor in KMC Sajal Ghosh said this is most unfortunate action on part of a member (mayor-in-council), whose wife and son are also councilors in KMC.

“He went out to look for mosquitoes in the ward area. He was unable to identify a single mosquito and instead he decided to slap a contractual worker. Through this action on one hand he

expressed his might on a weak person and also ensured his commission from the contractors,” Ghosh said.

