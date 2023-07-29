Kharge to finalise CWC list after Rahul returns from Kerala

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The most awaited list of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party’s highest decision making body, has been delayed as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is yet to return to Delhi from Kerala.

The Gandhi scion is currently undergoing treatment for his knee problem in the southern state.

Source said that the final list of CWC was to be decided by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in consultation with former party chief and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The source said that before making the list final, Kharge wanted to have a detailed discussion with the Gandhis for the CWC list.

However, Rahul Gandhi, currently getting treatment for his childhood knee injury problem in Kerala’s Arya Vaid Shala is yet to return to the national capital, thus delaying the announcement, the source added.

Sources said that the reshuffling in the organisation has been pending for long after Mallikarjun Kharge took over as party chief last year in October.

They said that the list is likely to be made public during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament as most of the leaders are available in the national capital.

The source said that the party will give opportunity to several leaders under the new formula of 50 per cent under 50 years of age. He also said that young leaders of party like Imran Pratapgarhi, Supriya Shrinate, Ranjeet Ranjan, Gourav Vallabh and several others might get place under 50 under 50 formula.

The source said that many leaders under the age of 50 years will get an important role in the party. The source also revealed that the party has also planned one state, one in-charge formula.

Besides the changes in the organisation, the source said that many leaders will also get place in the party’s CWC and that former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has also been offered some senior position in Delhi.

At the party’s three-day plenary session held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur from February 24 to 26 this year, the Steering Committee had unanimously decided to authorise Kharge to nominate all members of the CWC and thus election was not required for the party’s top decision making body.

The party during the 85th Plenary Session has also decided to provide 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, and youth below the age of 50 years in the CWC and also expanded the members of the highest decision making body to 35.

