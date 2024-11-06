Kolkata Police books Mithun Chakraborty for statement at BJP programme

Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) Kolkata Police has filed an FIR against the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty based on a complaint accusing him of making a highly provocative statement at a party meeting here.

The statement was made at an organisational meeting of BJP in Kolkata last month, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

City police sources said that on Monday evening, a person whose name has been kept secret for the purpose of security, filed an official complaint at Bowbazar Police station in central Kolkata against the superstar accusing him of some statements in the organisational meeting on October 27, which can provoke violence and tension.

In the complaint, the complainant also urged the city police to take appropriate legal action against the superstar.

Thereafter, on the basis of that complaint, the city police filed an FIR against Chakraborty. However, it is not yet clear what action the city police will initiate in the matter.

“I am saying this in front of the Union Minister that I will do whatever is required for West Bengal. There are hidden meanings when I say that I will do whatever is needed. One leader is claiming that in a particular district, there are 70 per cent Muslims against 30 per cent Hindus. He also said that the latter will be cut and thrown in Bhagirathi river. Surprisingly the Chief Minister did not tell him anything. A day will come when I will busy you in your own soil,” Chakraborty said while addressing the organisational meeting targeting Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir about this comparative population ratio in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, just before the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Even the Election Commission of India, at that point, had censured Kabir for his comments and slapped a show-cause notice on him. Thereafter, Kabir claimed that his comments were deliberately taken in isolation so that it appeared as a threat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.