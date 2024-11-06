PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Donald Trump, says let’s work together for betterment of people, global peace

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections, asserting that he is looking forward to renewing collaboration with the 78-year-old leader to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend, Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X after Trump's triumph in the US election.

Earlier, the Republican candidate declared victory with some US media outlets projecting that he would win 277 Electoral College votes.

At least 270 Electoral College votes are needed to clinch the presidency.

In September, the former US President had called PM Modi a “fantastic man”, hoping that they would meet during the Prime Minister's US visit for the Quad Summit and UN General Assembly session in New York.

Later, during his election campaign, he referred to PM Modi as a “total killer” with the nation's adversaries.

"He's great, he's a friend of mine, but on the outside, he looks like he's your father”, yet “he's the nicest, total killer”, Trump stated during a podcast interview.

Explaining the assessment, he said, “We had a couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India. I said, let me help. I'm very good with those people. Let me help”.

But Modi turned down the offer saying, “I will do it. I will do it, and I will do anything necessary. We've defeated them for hundreds of years,” Trump said.

Last month, in an exclusive interview with IANS, John Bolton, the US National Security Adviser (NSA) to Donald Trump from 2018-2019, said that the India-US relationship could be the "defining event" of the 21st century as India continues its rise as a major global power.

He insisted that strong personal ties between PM Modi and the former US President augurs well for the both countries.

"I think the US-India relationship could well be the defining event of the 21st century. How we work together, how we deal with the threat posed by China and other complicated problems in the world, could well be the most important foreign policy priority for both countries. I do think Trump and Modi have a good personal relationship and, in Trump's view, he thinks if he has a good personal relationship with the leader of another country, then the two countries have good relations. That's an oversimplification. But it's certainly, particularly with friendly countries, if the two leaders have a good relationship that can help overcome, you know, problems that develop," said Bolton.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.