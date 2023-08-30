Kohli's T20 WC knock will linger in the minds of Pakistani bowlers, says Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The last time Pakistan faced India in the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli stole the show with his magnificent chase. India won the match on the last delivery, but it was the inning of flamboyant batter that led to the victory.

Former India bowler Mohammad Kaif remembered the brutal knock of Kohli and stated that, the Pakistani pacers will surely be under pressure bowling Kohli.

"Kohli's performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan, he played magnificently. And he is a brilliant batsman when it comes to playing against Pakistan. He takes full responsibility and is a chase master," Kaif said on Star Sports.

The form that he had in that World Cup was because of his performances in the Asia Cup (2022), starting from that century he hit against Afghanistan," he added.

The match-winning inning of 82* runs in 53 deliveries played by Kohli at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground was surely one of his most grinding ones. He himself rates it as his best inning in T20Is.

Further, Kaif said: "And the fact that he has played the Pakistani bowlers in their last match at the T20 World Cup, he will know how every Pakistani bowler bowls, whether it is Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, or Haris Rauf."

“Virat Kohli will be very dangerous against Pakistan," he added.

Asia Cup is being played in a 50-over format this time and the Indian team will look to settle their squad eyeing World Cup 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.