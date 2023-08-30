‘Delhi Services Act’: Officers openly rebel against written orders of elected govt, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday targeted the Central government saying that the Delhi Services Act has granted officers the licence to openly rebel against the written orders of the elected government of Delhi.

"Delhi Services Act gives officers the licence to openly rebel against written orders of the elected government. Officers have begun to refuse to obey the orders of elected ministers. Can any state, country, or institution function under such circumstances? This Act will harm Delhi, and this is what the BJP wants. The Act needs to be struck down as soon as possible," Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Atishi said that officials were openly rebelling against the Delhi government. While addressing a conference, Atishi said that the Chief Secretary had previously declined to act on their order, and now the Finance Secretary had written a 40-page letter refusing to comply with their directive.

"The statements previously made by officials about resisting orders now appear to be coming true. Following the Chief Secretary in Delhi, the Finance Secretary has also declined to adhere to the government's orders by composing a 40-page letter. With reference to the Delhi Services Act, there is an ongoing attempt to impede all government activities," she said.

"I’d like to inquire again: Has the Central government instructed officials in Delhi to reject orders from the elected government and undermine the democracy? Does the notion of the ‘Triple Chain of Accountability’ mentioned in the Supreme Court's orders not hold any significance for them?" she asked.

Atishi said that the order given to the Finance Secretary pertained to a court case involving GST refunds. This order was initially issued by the then Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot and subsequently by her.

"Now, if officials do not comply with the elected government's orders concerning routine government processes, how will the government effectively serve the people's interests?" she asked.

