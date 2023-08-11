Know 'Maya', the operating system that will replace Windows in Defence Ministry

New Delhi, 11 August (IANS) The Ministry of Defence has taken a decision to replace Windows in all its internet-connected computers with a new operating system (OS) named Maya. This initiative has come amid the increasing threat of malware and ransomware attacks, which have become more frequent and severe in recent years.

The Maya OS aims to provide a robust defence against cyber threats by offering an interface and functionalities that are similar to that of Windows, ensuring a seamless transition for the users, a Defence Ministry official said.

According to the official, initially, Maya is being installed only in Defence Ministry systems. All three services -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- may start using this indigenous software by the end of this year.

The Navy has cleared it and the Army and the Air Force are evaluating it, the official added.

Maya is an operating system based on Ubuntu. Ubuntu is one of the most widely-used Linux distributions in the world and it is known for its high-level of security. The Defence Ministry has developed Maya with the help of some government agencies, including DRDO, C-DAC, and NIC.

This new operating system has the interface and all functionality like Windows. Users may not find any difficulty while using it, because there is no much difference. To begin with, the direction is to install Maya on all computers connected to the Internet in South Block before August 15, the official added.

The official said that an ‘end point detection and protection system’, Chakravyuh, is also being installed in these systems.

One of the main advantages of Maya OS is that it has a similar interface and functionality as Windows, making it easy for users to adapt to it. It also has a feature called Chakravyuh, which is an end-point anti-malware and antivirus software that creates a virtual layer between the user and the internet, blocking hackers from accessing sensitive data.

According to sources, a team of experts from various government agencies worked on Maya OS for over six months. The team also collaborated with Indian software companies and academic institutions to test and improve the OS.

Defence Ministry officials said that the idea of Maya was conceived in 2021.

In 2021, India faced many cyberattacks from foreign hackers, which targeted critical infrastructure and defence systems.

At that time, the Defence Ministry took a decision to create its own operating system that would be more secure and reliable than Windows.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.