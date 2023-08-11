Delhi extends financial assistance for construction workers' children

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday decided to extend the financial assistance provided to the children of construction workers to cover MCD schools too.

Theassistance is provided by the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB).

"The DBOCWWB provides financial assistance to the children of construction workers studying in government schools. Now, this scheme will be extended to the children of construction workers studying in MCD schools as well," Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said.

He said under the extended scheme, eligible children of construction workers will receive financial assistance as follows: Class 1 to 8: Rs. 500 per month, Class 9 to 10: Rs 700 per month, and Class 11 to 12: Rs 1,000 per month.

This decision comes as a significant step towards ensuring quality education for all children of construction workers in Delhi. The financial assistance provided by DBOCWWB will alleviate the financial burden on the families and enable the children to access quality education without hindrance, he said.

"By extending the financial assistance scheme to the children of construction workers studying in MCD schools, we affirm our commitment to the welfare and prosperity of their families," the Minister said.

