KIYG 2025: MP teams take motivation from PM Modi’s interest and win gold in Mallakhamb

Gaya, May 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh men and women’s Mallakhamb teams swept to the top of the podium with command performances in the IIM Campus here, claiming the pride of placings in the first of the medals decided in indigenous sport in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar.

The boys’ team, comprising Yuvraj Rao Ghadge, Devendra Patidar, Yatin Kori, Neeraj Kachhawa, Daksh Kahar, and Jayant Rathore, mesmerised the fans, accumulating 123.60 points across rope, hanging, and pole disciplines to leave archrivals Maharashtra (122.50) and Chhattisgarh (122.05) behind.

Neeraj Kachhawa said it was a special feeling to beat last year’s winner, Maharashtra. However, he was candid and admitted the team was not on the top of its game. “We could have done better. We take all our rivals seriously, but against Maharashtra, we give our all,” he said.

The Madhya Pradesh star said the Mallakhamb athletes were all grateful that the Khelo India Youth Games offered them a great platform. Mallakhamb, a fascinating combination of Yogasana, Gymnastics, and Wrestling, has a history dating back hundreds of years and is seeking to become mainstream in India.

Kachhawa emphasised that the KIYG is changing the Mallakhamb landscape. “It has made the sport special. The kind of facilities and the vibe that we have experienced at successive KIYG each year is massive. It's really nice that our Prime Minister takes interest in Mallakhamb,” he said.

Ghadge takes the discussion forward. “I will honestly say there are not many people in my school who are aware of Mallakhamb. I really want the sport to become mainstream across all parts of India. It ensures that you are healthy, not just physically but also mentally.”

Kachhawa pointed out that new Mallakhamb centres are opening across India. “I believe our sport will engrave itself into the national consciousness very soon,” he said. Almost as if on cue, the Tamil Nadu girls' team found their way to the podium behind powerhouses Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

The results:

Men’s team: 1. Madhya Pradesh (Desh Kahar, Devendra Patidar, Jayant Rathore, Neeraj Kachhawa, Yatin Kori, Yuvraj Rao Ghade) 123.60 points; 2. Maharashtra 122.50; 3. Chhattisgarh 122.05.

Women’s team: 1. Madhya Pradesh (Anushka Nayak, Ishika Naroliya, Mahi Rathore, Mansi

