Operation Sindoor: High Alert in Coastal Villages of Krishna District

Hours after India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a high alert was reportedly sounded along the coastline of Krishna district.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, security has been tightened along the 110 km coastline of Krishna district, following directives from the Central government. A total of 150 police personnel have reportedly been deployed under the jurisdiction of three marine police stations—Palakayatippa in Kondur Mandal, Gilakaladindi in Machilipatnam, and Urlagonditippa in Kruttivennu Mandal. Additionally, the marine police have deployed two drones in each coastal village to maintain continuous surveillance.

Measures have been taken to prevent terrorists from entering the country via the sea route.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes targeting terrorist camps operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A series of videos released later provided insight into how the Indian Army and Air Force bombarded these key terror bases for 25 minutes.

The operation began at 1:04 a.m. in the early hours of Wednesday and concluded around 1:30 a.m. Approximately 70 terrorists were killed in the strikes.

The Indian Army was the first to announce Operation Sindoor, posting on X: "Justice is served. Jai Hind."