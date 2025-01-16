Kite-flying claims four lives in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Accidents during Kite-flying claimed four lives in Telangana during the last two days. The incidents were reported in the Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Rangareddy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An 11-year-old died after falling from the terrace of his house while flying a kite. The incident occurred in Nirmal town on Wednesday. Mohammed Huzef was studying in the sixth class at Telangana Minority Residential School. The boy lost his balance and fell down from the terrace while flying a kite along with his friends. He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed.

In another incident, a man died after falling from a building while flying a kite. The incident took place at Meerpet corporation limits in the Rangareddy district. K. Mahesh Yadav (39) fell down from the terrace while flying a kite. A schoolboy died of electrocution while flying a kite in Mahabubnagar district. The boy, identified as Manoj Kumar, suffered electrocution while trying to retrieve a kite that was entangled in electric wires. The incident occurred when the boy used an iron rod to retrieve the kite from electric wires on the terrace of his house.

In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a man died after falling from the terrace of a dhaba while flying a kite. The incident took place at Ammanabolu village Mutakonduru mandal. Jupally Narender (48) fell from the terrace which reportedly had no parapet wall. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two youngsters drowned in the sea while taking a bath in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district. The incident occurred near the Revupolavaram shore in S. Rayavaram mandal of Anakapalli district. The duo had ventured into the sea for bathing. The deceased were identified as K. Manikanta (18) and Pasanaboina Sadhwik (10), both residents of Lovakothuru village in Tuni Mandal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.