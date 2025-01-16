Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Date, Time, and Everything You Need to Know

The electrifying journey of Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its conclusion, with the grand finale scheduled for January 19, 2024. Hosted by Salman Khan, this season has been a whirlwind of drama, fights, and unexpected twists. The finale promises to be a spectacle, especially with Shilpa Shirodkar’s shocking eviction, leaving not five but six contestants in the running for the coveted BB 18 trophy.

Grand Finale Highlights

After an intense 15-week competition, the stage is set for the final showdown. Fans have followed the highs and lows of the contestants, forming their favorites along the way. This season featured strategic masterminds and surprising turns, with standout moments including Vivian Dsena’s ‘ladla’ persona and the intriguing dynamics between Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena.

Finale Timing

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will air at 9:30 PM during the prime-time slot. As always, the finale will be graced by numerous celebrities, along with appearances from contestants' families and former BB 18 housemates, adding to the excitement.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch the live broadcast of the grand finale on Colors TV and JioCinema, where the final moments of this season will unfold in real-time.

Prize and Trophy

The winner of Bigg Boss 18 will walk away with a prize of Rs 50 lakh and a stunning trophy, which bears a resemblance to the iconic Bigg Boss 13 trophy. This season's winner will join the ranks of previous champions, adding their name to the show's legacy.

Top 6 Finalists

Out of the initial 23 contestants, only six have made it to the finale. The season began with a star-studded lineup featuring Chahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Sara Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Baga, Nyrraa Banerjee, Chum Daranh, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Gunratan, Hema Sharma, Vivian Dsena, and Alice Kaushik.

As the competition heated up, the introduction of five wildcard contestants—Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose, and Yamini Malhotra—added further drama. The top 6 finalists battling for the trophy are Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Chum Daranh, and Eisha Singh.

The countdown has begun, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. Stay tuned for a finale filled with surprises and unforgettable moments!