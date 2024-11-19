Kharge's 'poison' jibe at BJP-RSS echoes rhetoric of Pakistani politicians: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Slamming Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his controversial remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that the "poison" jibe of the grand old party's leader echoes the rhetoric of Pakistani politicians.

Taking to social media platform X, Vijayendra said, "Recent spiteful remarks by the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge leave one wondering whether they come from an Indian leader or echo the rhetoric of a Pakistani politician.”

"Isn't it also the same language of the recently banned Popular Front of India (PFI), a terrorist organisation? It's ironic that despite being a victim of Razakkar's atrocities, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge continues to advocate for the very same ideology that was responsible for the massacre of countless Hindu men, women and children, including his members of his own family by calling for violence against RSS and BJP," Vijayendra's post read.

"Kharge's incendiary words reflect the Congress party's moral decay - a party willing to resort to the lowest tactics to silence its opponents rather than competing fairly in elections," he stated.

"Can we really expect better from a party that orchestrated the 1984 Sikhs massacre and also plunged the nation into an era of suppression and darkness post-independence by imposing the draconian Emergency rule?" Vijayendra questioned.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has worked tirelessly for decades to build a nation aligned with the vision of B. R. Ambedkar's Constitution. Under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, this effort has positioned India as a global leader," Vijayendra emphasised.

He said that the people of this country have already identified which party is the "venomous snake."

"They have broken the fangs of Congress, the serpent that betrayed the nation. What more can people expect from you, standing in its shadow, than words filled with hatred and venom? he chided.

