Kharge slams ED raids against TN Minister

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) As the second opposition meeting began in Bengaluru on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at premises linked to Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Kharge said: "We condemn the ED raids against Tamil Nadu Education Minister Dr. K. Ponmudy, just before our crucial opposition meeting. This has become Modi govt's predictable script in order to intimidate and divide the opposition.

"Surprisingly, BJP has suddenly woken up to the need of putting together an alliance of ideologically opposed parties.

"All like-minded parties are united against the vendetta politics of the Modi govt and shall not be bogged down by these cowardly tactics to trample upon democracy."

Kharge's remarks came just hours after the ED conducted raids on Monday morning at nine places linked with Ponmudi.

Sources in the DMK told IANS that the searches were also underway at the residence of Dr. Goutam Shikamani, the Minister's son.

Ponmudi is the second minister to come under the scrutiny after the arrest and judicial custody of V. Senthil Balaji.

Meanwhile, Tamil Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is also attending the meeting in Bengaluru.

When the ED had arrested Senthil Balaji, the Congress had condemned the action and slammed the BJP for misusing central agencies against opposition leaders.

The two-day meeting of 24 opposition parties began on Monday in Bengaluru to forge an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the ruling BJP.

Even the BJP has called a meeting of NDA allies on Tuesday in the national capital.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.