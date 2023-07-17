Netizens Disappointed With Fukra Insaan, Find Out Why

Bigg Boss OTT season 2's popular contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has been getting a lot of support from his fans. The viewers are predicting that Abhishek Malhan is going to win the title. He might win the title but everything has got changed with the entry of Elvish Yadav, who made a wild card entry the last week.

Abhishek's graph sees a dip

According to the reports, Abhishek's graph is said to have fallen. On Sunday, Abhishek created a record as his fan army made one million tweets, which said 'We Want Fukra As Captain'. Elvish Yadav is a really big competitor to Abhishek in terms of fan following and popularity.

Bigg Boss trolls Fukra Insaan

The viewers of Bigg Boss are trolling Abhishek for playing double standards in the house. They are urging him to play a fair game. Have a look at the tweets:

everyone can clearly see #AbhishekMalhan thinks that he is smartest and wisest player ya he is but jo sbko jaake hr jgh gyaan deta h n usse overconfident dikhta h jaise kal #ManishaRani ko or #ElvishYadav ko bol rha tha ki meri soch kbi glt ni hoti me sbko advice deta hu ye wo — Utkarsh raj (@Utkarshraj11064) July 17, 2023

Bhai fukra dogla sala woh kisi ka saga ni ha par agr elvish k samne usne elvish ko glt bola toh fukra gya phir kyuki fukra ko khud bi pta elvish ki power 😂💀#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy — Sourav Khajuria (@SouravKhajuri20) July 17, 2023