Bigg Boss Plans Rivarly Between These Top Two Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 makers seem to be planning something serious for some housemates. Yes, what you read is right. For the past two weeks, there was no elimination in the Bigg Boss house. The makers might be planning a mid-week or double-elimination in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Makers' Master Plan

According to some reports, the creative team of BB OTT 2 are planning a rivalry between two strong contestants - Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. The makers are planning something huge to break the brotherly bond between Abhishek and Elvish.

Will they be able to pass the test given by Bigg Boss? Or, are they going to become enemies in the house?

BB Makers Rivarly Plan Between Abishek and Elvish

Well, we are not sure whether the show's makers are planning to create a rift between Abhishek and Elvish. They will do anything to get good TRPs ratings for the show. It is a testing time for Abhishek and Elvish, especially their brotherly bonding.

It is left to be seen who will continue the game with moral values without hurting anyone.

Also Read: Also Read: Here's Why Elvish Yadav Can't Be The Winner Of BB OTT 2

Also Read: Top 5 Contestants Of Bigg Boss OTT 2