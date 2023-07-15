Here's Why Elvish Yadav Can't Be The Winner Of BB OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the show is in its fourth week. Bigg Boss OTT 2's housemates are not leaving any stone unturned to stay in the house for a longer time.

Elvish Yadav is the new entrant in the Bigg Boss house. Yes, he stepped into the house as a wild card entrant. Some of the Bigg Boss viewers are predicting that Elvish would win BB OTT 2.

Who will win the Bigg Boss OTT 2 title?

Abhishek Malhan is a popular contestant in the house. His fans have already decided that he is the winner of the show. Elvish's and Abhishek's fans are fighting on social media that the former will lift the trophy for sure.

Elvish Yadav Can't Be Winner Of BB OTT 2

Elvish Yadav might not win Bigg Boss OTT, as he made a wild card entry into the house. In other words, he entered the house in the middle of the show. Elvish knows everything about the outside of the house.

Abhishek Malhan doesn't have any clue about his fan following outside of the house. He doesn't have any strategy to win the title. But since he is playing the game genuinely, he might be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

The only reason Elvish Yadav can't be the winner is because he is a wild card entrant. Well, the final decision will be taken on the voting results of the housemates. Let's wait and see.

