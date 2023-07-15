Top 5 Contestants Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been making the headlines for various reasons. The hashtag #BBOTT2 has been trending on social media for the past few days. There is a lot of time for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. The grand finale is expected to take place sometime in August.

BB OTT 2 Top 5 Contestants: A Prediction

Bigg Boss viewers have started predicting the top five contestants of the show. According to the buzz on social media, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, and Jiya Shankar are expected to be in the top five of BB OTT 2.

BB OTT 2 winner prediction

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are in the race to clinch the title of Bigg Boss. There is a possibility for Abhishek Malhan to lift the trophy this time, as he has been featured in the title winner's prediction list since the beginning of the show. It remains to be seen whether Abhishek Malhan will really lift the trophy or not.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner prediction and updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Warns Elvish Yadav: Deets Inside

Also Read: Salman Khan Quits Bigg Boss OTT: What We Know So Far...

Also Read: Avinash Sachdev Or Falaq Naaz: Who Will Get Evicted From BB OTT?