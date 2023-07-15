SM Entertainment talked about Super Junior completing their contract renewal with the agency, in a press release. Super Junior and SM Entertainment have decided that they will continue working together and will renew their contract with the agency.

Since their debut in 2005, Super Junior and SM Entertainment will work together as the band celebrates their 18th anniversary this year. Apart from that, Super Junior is the first group from SM Entertainment which released 11 full albums in 2022. This happened with the release of The Road.

Giving a statement to a Korean media outlet, SM Entertainment shared that Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk and Donghae will not be renewing their contracts with the agency. They stated, “Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk, and Donghae will not renew their contracts with us and will instead pursue individual activities.”

During the press release, SM Entertainment clarified that Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk and Donghae will surely continue to work with SM Entertainment as the members of Super Junior by taking part in the promotional activities. They further said that Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk and Donghae will also be taking part in their individual activities separately from SM Entertainment.

So, the members and the agency will work together for the group activities but will work separately for their solo activities.

While their contract is going to expire, Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk and Donghae have been in talks to sign with another agency, Antenna. Although, there hasn’t been any confirmation on that, a representative from the label has only confirmed that Kyuhyun is being considered to sign as a soloist with the agency. They stated that the discussion about the contract is positively progressing.

