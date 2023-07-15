BTS’ Jungkook released his solo single ‘Seven’ on Friday. The song’s official music video (MV) was uploaded on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel. The music video featured Jungkook and My Name actress Han So Hee, the Song and MV also feature the renowned American Rapper Latto.

In the music video, Jungkook was trying to pursue Han So Hee. He promised to love her every day of the week. The video begins with Han So Hee and Jungkook sitting at a restaurant, where she is arguing with him. While she is angry, the chandelier falls on the table beside them. Amidst the chaos, Jungkook and Han So Hee focus on each other. This is followed by So Hee shouting at him and Jungkook trying to make her understand the love he has for her.

The next scene shifts to Han So Hee travelling in a train and Jungkook hanging himself from the same train window. He is seen walking on the roof of the train singing that he loves her ‘seven days of the week’.

The next segment, Han So Hee is doing her laundry while Jungkook sings about his love for her. When the laundry room gets flooded with water, we notice that both So Hee and Jungkook are engrossed in each other. While Jungkook is singing, Han so Hee pushes him away.

Jungkook gets into an accident and is seen taken away in a stretcher but as soon as he sees Han So Hee passing by he gets up and grabs a flower bouquet and runs behind her. He is seen taken away by the storm. In the funeral service held for him, Jungkook is seen lying in the casket.

Latto sings her part while So Hee is seated among the guests. During the funeral, we find Jungkook smiling and opening the casket as soon as So Hee notices that she gives a sigh of relief. The MV ends with Han So Hee forwarding her hand towards Jungkook, who instantly grabs it and they continue walking away from the scene.

As soon as the video was uploaded many fans took twitter to react to his song. A fan wrote, "My guy did what not for his love. Man was fighting for his life throughout the music video." Another fan commented, "I love the song haha haha. Jungkook is right, I got hooked right away."

