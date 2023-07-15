Moderate rainfall likely in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the national capital on Saturday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius in the city.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. this morning was recorded at 67 per cent.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna river has witnessed a minor decline.

As of Saturday morning, it was measured at 207.53 meters, which remained 2.20 meters above the hazardous threshold but slightly lower compared to the previous day.

However, several adjacent regions along the Yamuna river, including ITO, Rajghat, ISBT, and Mathura Road, remain inundated with water affecting the traffic conditions.

"The road from Shantivan to Geeta colony both carriageways has been opened only for cars, autos and light vehicles. The road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT is still closed. Commuters are advised to plantheir journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

