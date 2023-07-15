Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fourth Week Final Voting Results

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is heading for the fourth week of elimination in the house. According to reports, Salman Khan will not be hosting the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode owing to his other work commitments.

Bigg Boss OTT voting results

Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naaz, and Avinash Sachdev were nominated for this week's elimination. According to some reliable reports, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt are in the safe zone. They will continue their game for another week without fail.

Bebika Dhruve, Falak Naaz and Avinash Sachdev are in the danger zone, much to the disappointment of their fans. Their ranking is at the bottom, with them failing to secure a decent amount of votes.

Rumours are doing the rounds that either Falaq Naaz or Avinash Sachdev would be getting evicted from the house.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2?

