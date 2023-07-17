BB OTT 2: Mid-Week Eviction In Week 5

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been entertaining the viewers. Every contestant in the Bigg Boss house is giving their best to stay in the house for a longer time. The creative team of Bigg Boss also planning to twist the show in the coming days. For the first time, Bigg Boss makers have skipped elimination twice in the house. Yes, there was no elimination in the Bigg Boss house for the last two weeks.

Sudden Eviction in BB OTT 2

We have learnt from our sources that the Bigg Boss makers are gearing up for a mid-week eviction. Yes, the makers are planning for sudden elimination. Bigg Boss viewers are slamming the show organisers for not eliminating the contestant twice even after their voting.

Wild Card Contestant To Get Eliminated

If there is mid-week eviction in the house, there is a chance for the new wild card entries to get eliminated or leave the house. Bigg Boss makers haven't eliminated Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev as they are trying for a romantic angle between them so that they can run the show with them. It remains to be seen which wild card entry contestant is going to get eliminated from the show.

