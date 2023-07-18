Elvish Yadav's Remuneration For Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Elvish Yadav has a crazy fan following on Youtube. Elvish's fans were pretty happy when they heard their demi-god is entering the Bigg Boss house.

Eventually, Elvish not only entered the house but also secured the top place among all contestants. He is one of the strongest and most popular contestants in the ongoing reality show.

Elvish Yadav's salary

Elvish Yadav is getting a fancy pay cheque from the producers of the show. If the buzz is to be believed, Elvish is charging Rs 50k per day. If you calculate the total amount for seven days, his salary will be Rs 3,50,000.

These are just estimated figures. The real salary of Elvish Yadav is yet to be known.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Week 5 Voting Results

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fifth Week Nomination List

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav Greatest Record: Deets Inside

