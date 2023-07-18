Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav Greatest Record: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Elvish Yadav has been grabbing the headlines since he made a wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house. It has been less than a week since Elvish Yadav entered the house. And he has already got a massive fan following for his performance in the show.

The hashtag #ElvishRulingBiggBossoTT has been trending on social media. The hashtag has crossed 320k tweets on Twitter. It is remarkable among the contestants this season, as he is the first contestant to cross the 300k mark within one week of his entry into the show.

BB OTT Elvish Yadav records

Elvish Yadav has been nominated for this week's elimination. Guess what? Elvish Yadav is leading in unofficial polls with the highest vote percentage. Yes, what you read is right.

A buzz on social media suggests that Elvish Yadav has clocked more than half a million votes from his fans and supporters just in a few hours. Last night, the voting lines have been opened for Bigg Boss OTT 2 nominated contestants.

