Looks like Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has turned out to be a huge hit on Jio Cinema. The show received a thumping response from the viewers. Some of the popular contestants are hogging the headlines for their fights and bonding inside the house. With each passing day, Bigg Boss OTT is becoming interesting to its viewers.

BB OTT 2 Week 5 voting results

The nominated contestants for the fifth week are- Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar. According to sources, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are leading in unofficial polls with the highest votes. So far, Elvish Yadav is said to have received 700k votes and Jiya Shankar got 95k votes, they are topping the charts.

Opening voting trends 1. #ElvishYadav ( 700k votes ) 2.#JiyaShankar ( 95k votes ) 3.falak ( 15k votes ) 4.Avinash ( 12k votes ) 5. ashika ( 8k votes ) Elvish is already clocked more than half million 6. Jad ( 5.5k votes )#BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/PabiBhP4RP — CASPIAN ( BIGG BOSS OTT ) (@thecaspiansk) July 18, 2023

Elvish Yadav creates a record for voting

Elvish Yadav has already clocked more than half a million votes just in a few hours. Imagine how much Elvish would get by the end of the week. For sure, Elvish is going to create history in Bigg Boss OTT.

Danger zone contestants week 5

Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia and Jad Hadid are in the bottom position with the least votes. If we go by the unofficial polls, there is a chance for Jad Hadid to get eliminated this week from the house.

