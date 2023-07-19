BB OTT 2: Meet Favorite Contestant Of Bigg Boss

Looks like Bigg Boss OTT 2 which is hosted by Salman Khan has been receiving a lot of love from the viewers. Yes, what you read is right. Bigg Boss OTT is getting a thumping response from the viewers. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Bigg Boss favorite contestant

The show buffs have been asking the makers to eliminate contestants in BB OTT 2 as they have been voting for the housemates in nominations. The show organizers have announced 'No Elimination' twice in the last two weeks. Just imagine, will Bigg Boss be interesting if there is no eviction? We are sure that it will be boring without eliminations.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Avinash Sachdev

It wouldn't be a crime if we said that Avinash Sachdev is the weakest contestant in the house in terms of performance or fan following. He was supposed to get evicted last week, but he got saved and given another chance to prove himself.

In a recent task, Avinash Sachdev lost his only bracelet given to him by Bigg Boss. Did you know this? Bigg Boss gave him back his bracelet. Netizens are alleging that Avinash Sachdev is getting special privileges just because he is a TV actor.

We aren't sure but Bigg Boss giving him a bracelet and saving him from every eviction indicates that Avinash Sachdev could be a favourite contestant of Bigg Boss.

