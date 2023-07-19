Bigg Boss OTT Latest Voting Results Week 5, Check Safe Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT Updates: There is no denying the fact that the popular reality show Bigg Boss has a crazy fan following among the viewers. Bigg Boss OTT or television, the show will get a good response. It will be interesting and intriguing for the viewers.

Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is also enthralling the audience thanks to Bigg Boss for new tasks and creating a rift between the contestants with the tasks. The friends turn into foes in the Bigg Boss house because of the assignment or tasks given by Bigg Boss.

Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar are nominated for this week's elimination. The nominated contestants voting results from unofficial polls are out.

According to the tweet posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are in the safe zone as they got the majority votes from their fans and supporters.

Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz and Aashika Bhatia are not in the safe zone at this moment. If we go by Bigg Boss Khabri's tweet, Falaq Naaz and Aashika Bhatia are in the bottom position due to a low percentage of viewers and fans.

Aashika made a wild card entry last week, probably, she might get evicted from the show.

Falaq Naaz was also nominated last week, but he escaped eviction as the makers gave her a chance to improve her game. Mostly, Salman Khan might evict Falaq Naaz also this week only if there is a double eviction in the Bigg Boss house.

