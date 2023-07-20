Elvish Yadav Beats Abhishek Malhan: Find Out How!

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are the popular and strong contestants in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish became popular among the audience just a week after his entry. Yes, Elvish made a wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house.

BB OTT Elvish surpasses Abhishek

It appears like the show organizers have brought Elvish Yadav as a competitor to Abhishek Malhan. Elvish has begun dominating Abhishek Malhan in the reality show. Elvish has been nominated for this week's elimination.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Elvish has got 2.1 million votes in 36 hours.

Abhishek hasn't been nominated for this week's eviction. When Abhishek was in nomination, he got a record of 2.5 million votes in five days.

Elvish's fans are crazy, as his voting is enough evidence that he is going to smash many records in the coming days.

