Bigg Boss OTT 2: Double Or Triple Elimination 

Over the past two weeks, there has been no elimination in the Bigg Boss house. Cyrus Broacha was the last person who got eliminated from the show. The show buffs are desperately waiting for the next elimination in the Bigg Boss house.

Double elimination week 5

If the latest reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss makers are likely to make a double eviction this weekend. If there is a double elimination, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are likely to get eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will be hosting this weekend's episode as he couldn’t host the show last week owing to his work schedule. Salman Khan is going to grill all the housemates, especially Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhruve for their behavior in the house.

Apart from these two, who might get an earful from Salman Khan?

Keep watching Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates.