Elvish Yadav May Create History In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Elvish Yadav is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The name Elvish Yadav is always trending on social media platforms, be it if he is fighting with anyone or if other housemates defame him in the house.

He has a huge fan following, as they seem to have formed a group. They have named the group the Elvish Army and are giving the contestant maximum support and publicity.

Elvish winner of Bigg Boss OTT

Elvish Yadav can easily become the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. It is a cakewalk for him. Elvish Yadav might have entered as a regular contestant instead of a wild card entry. Never has a wild card contestant become a winner in the Bigg Boss show.

Sometimes, trends change. Elvish has the potential to create history in Bigg Boss.

He can prove that wild card entries can also be the winner of Bigg Boss. Probably, wild card contestant Elvish Yadav can be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Will the show organizers announce Elvish Yadav as a winner or not is yet to be seen. He got a huge fan base, for sure, they will vote for him. The ultimate decision will be taken by the show organizers. Let's wait and see.

