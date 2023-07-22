Bigg Boss OTT 2 Unexpected Elimination: Deets Inside

Hello, Bigg Boss viewers, there is an expected twist in this week's elimination. Murmurs are doing the rounds that the makers are planning for double elimination this week.

The contestants who have been nominated for fifth-week elimination include- Elvish, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Aashika Bhatia. If you may recall, Aashika made a wild card entry into the house last week. Aashika is expected to get eliminated from the show as she is not providing content for the viewers.

Aashika is going to leave the house in today's elimination. Likewise, the show organisers might be planning an unexpected elimination. Let us wait and watch to whom Salman Khan will show an exit door.

Keep watching Sakshi Post for Bigg Boss OTT 2 week 5 elimination updates.

