Bigg Boss OTT Week 5 Closing Voting Trends

Finally, the weekend is here. No doubt, Bigg Boss viewers would be in a happy mood to watch the weekend episode. Actor and the host Salman Khan will be visiting the sets to school or grill the contestant for their performance and behaviour in the house.

Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz have been nominated for this week's elimination.

Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev are in a safe zone from this week's elimination. Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are in the danger zone. If there is a double elimination, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are likely to get evicted from the show.

Let's wait and see who would get evicted from the show this weekend.