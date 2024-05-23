KKK 14: Krishna Shroff On Disha Patani, Ex GF of Brother Tiger Shroff

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (KKK 14) have embarked on an exhilarating adventure to Romania, Europe, for the much-awaited season! Among the daring participants is Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff. Krishna shares a strong bond with Tiger's rumored ex-girlfriend, Disha Patani.

Before embarking on her Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey, Krishna couldn't contain her excitement and shared her anticipation in multiple interviews. In one interview, she was asked about her connection with Disha Patani. The two are not just friends; they are soul sisters, often seen showcasing their unbreakable bond on social media.

Krishna Shroff's admiration for her friendship with Disha Patani is truly heartwarming. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she couldn't help but praise Disha's hard work, independence, and maturity. She highlighted their unwavering support for each other in a world where women are often pitted against one another. Their friendship, born out of a shared connection with Tiger, has only grown stronger, a testament to their mutual respect and love.

As for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, this is Krishna's grand debut on television, and she's ready to take on the challenges alongside other prominent contestants such as Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shilpa Shinde. This time, the adrenaline-pumping stunts will take place in the stunning landscapes of Romania, Europe. Get ready for a thrilling season!