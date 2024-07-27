Ranveer to share screen with Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal in ‘big motion picture adventure’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, is set to star alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in a yet-to-be-titled-film.

The film, described by Ranveer as a “big motion picture adventure”, will be helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of monochromatic images featuring R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Dhar, Arjun Rampal, and himself.

Ranveer penned a heartfelt note in the caption, thanking his fans for their patience.

The actor wrote: “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

This announcement follows the shelving of multiple projects involving Ranveer, the most recent being ‘Rakshas’, which was to be directed by Prashant Varma of ‘HanuMan’ fame.

Ranveer reportedly opted out of the film due to creative differences with the director.

Meanwhile, the actor also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Don 3’ in the pipeline, in which he will take over the titular role from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

Additionally, Ranveer will appear in a cameo role in ‘Singham Again’ alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari.

