Video: Sensational Ed Sheeran says Thaggedhele on Kapil Sharma’s Show

Get ready for an exciting surprise for fans of Allu Arjun and Ed Sheeran! The popular British singer-songwriter recently appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show on Netflix and delivered the iconic Thaggedhele dialogue from "Pushpa." Kapil Sharma challenged Sheeran to say some Hindi dialogues, and Sheeran not only accepted the challenge but also nailed the pronunciation, much to the crowd's amusement.

The video of Sheeran’s performance quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and appreciation for this unique crossover. Fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa’s second single and the kind of hook step that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will come up with this time. Get ready for more exciting updates!