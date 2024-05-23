Anup Rubens Becomes Busy With Multiple Projects, His Manam Musical Video Goes Viral

Music plays a crucial role in the result of movies. Films that are musically hit have high chances to do well at the box office as well. In fact, chartbuster songs help in creating buzz. Anup Rubens is one of the most successful music directors in Telugu who is known for his melodious, romantic, and soulful songs.

Anup Rubens has given many classic hits such as Jai, Lovely, Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Prema Kavali, Manam, Heart Attack, Temper, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Bangarraju, Gopala Gopala, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, etc. His love, emotional, and melody songs haunt us. Now, the sensational composer who is enjoying the top form is busy with multiple projects and is set to offer back-to-back musical treats with his upcoming bunch of films.

Meanwhile, the evergreen movie Manam for which Anup Rubens provided a blockbuster album completes 10 years after its release today. The makers are holding special screens across the Telugu states, on the occasion. Anup Rubens shared a video of him playing Manam tune on the keyboard which takes us into a trance. The video is going viral on social media with a humongous response.

Currently, Anup Rubens is working on action king Arjun Sarja's pan India movie. He is scoring music for Gowri Ronanki’s project. He is also working on a project being produced by AK Entertainments. He is also part of Sumanth’s next directed by Santhosh. He reunited with Aadi Saikumar for whom he provided many chartbuster albums. The film Krishna From Brindavanam is directed by Veerabhadram Chowdary. Anup Rubens also signed Akash Puri’s new movie with Vijay Konda.

The music director who is also in talks for some other projects will reveal them once everything is finalized.