Aashika Bhatia Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 2

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 continues to garner good response from viewers. The show host Salman Khan who missed last weekend's episode is back to the show to grill the contestant this weekend.

We have learnt from our sources that Salman Khan is seen appreciating Bigg Boss OTT 2 wild card contestant Elvish Yadav.

BB OTT 2 5th week elimination

If the reports are to be believed, Aashika Bhatia has been eliminated from the show.

Aashika Bhatia Elimination In BB OTT 2

Aashika's elimination is all set to take place in Sunday's episode. Looks like this week's elimination is going to be a tough one for viewers to guess.

Keep watching Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss OTT 2 elimination updates.