BB OTT 2: Netizens Slam Jiya Shankar, Read On To Know More

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Jiya Shankar is one the most loved and followed contestants on social media. She earned a set of loyal fan following for her chemistry with Abhishek Malhan.

There are a few people who are rooting for this jodi (Jiya and Abhishek). Looks like Jiya Shankar lost everything due to a simple incident. If you haven't watched the episode and are waiting to know what happened in the house. Then, here we go..

#Shameonjiyashankar trends on twitter

Jiya Shankar gave mixed soap water for Elvish Yadav to drink. Elvish drank the water without knowing that soap was mixed in it. Elvish has a greater fan following compared to Jiya Shankar or Abhishek.

Elvish's fans and Bigg Boss viewers are trolling Jiya Shankar on social media with the hashtag #ShameOnJiyaShankar. The hashtag has been trending at number position on Twitter. We have managed a few tweets for you.

Take a look at it:

Unacceptable behavior! Jiya giving water with soap to Elvish Yadav is completely wrong and condemnable. #ShameOnJiya https://t.co/lYhQZfwuXu — Shubham Kumar Singh (@Shubham25072326) July 18, 2023

JIYA🐍😡- the most disgusting , stupid, shameless girl of the BB house who even don't know how to give a glass of water to a person. I don't know why some people are liking her.

She is showing her class in the house "slow-poision".She should be thankful to Elvish. #ShameOnJiya — SYSTEMMMMM🔥🔥 (@AmritaK77211542) July 18, 2023

The hashtag has been trending at number position on Twitter.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Top Contestant To Get Eliminated: Deets Inside

