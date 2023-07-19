BB OTT 2: Netizens Slam Jiya Shankar, Read On To Know More
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Jiya Shankar is one the most loved and followed contestants on social media. She earned a set of loyal fan following for her chemistry with Abhishek Malhan.
There are a few people who are rooting for this jodi (Jiya and Abhishek). Looks like Jiya Shankar lost everything due to a simple incident. If you haven't watched the episode and are waiting to know what happened in the house. Then, here we go..
#Shameonjiyashankar trends on twitter
Jiya Shankar gave mixed soap water for Elvish Yadav to drink. Elvish drank the water without knowing that soap was mixed in it. Elvish has a greater fan following compared to Jiya Shankar or Abhishek.
Elvish's fans and Bigg Boss viewers are trolling Jiya Shankar on social media with the hashtag #ShameOnJiyaShankar. The hashtag has been trending at number position on Twitter. We have managed a few tweets for you.
Take a look at it:
#shameonjiya cheapest harkat
— Nitin Singh (@NitinSi42560011) July 18, 2023
Unacceptable behavior! Jiya giving water with soap to Elvish Yadav is completely wrong and condemnable. #ShameOnJiya https://t.co/lYhQZfwuXu
— Shubham Kumar Singh (@Shubham25072326) July 18, 2023
JIYA🐍😡- the most disgusting , stupid, shameless girl of the BB house who even don't know how to give a glass of water to a person. I don't know why some people are liking her.
She is showing her class in the house "slow-poision".She should be thankful to Elvish. #ShameOnJiya
— SYSTEMMMMM🔥🔥 (@AmritaK77211542) July 18, 2023
The hashtag has been trending at number position on Twitter.
Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Top Contestant To Get Eliminated: Deets Inside