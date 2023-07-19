BB OTT 2: Netizens Slam Jiya Shankar, Read On To Know More

Jul 19, 2023, 11:16 IST
netizens-troll-bb-ott-2-jiya-shankar - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Jiya Shankar is one the most loved and followed contestants on social media. She earned a set of loyal fan following for her chemistry with Abhishek Malhan.

There are a few people who are rooting for this jodi (Jiya and Abhishek). Looks like Jiya Shankar lost everything due to a simple incident. If you haven't watched the episode and are waiting to know what happened in the house. Then, here we go..

#Shameonjiyashankar trends on twitter

Jiya Shankar gave mixed soap water for Elvish Yadav to drink. Elvish drank the water without knowing that soap was mixed in it. Elvish has a greater fan following compared to Jiya Shankar or Abhishek.

Elvish's fans and Bigg Boss viewers are trolling Jiya Shankar on social media with the hashtag #ShameOnJiyaShankar. The hashtag has been trending at number position on Twitter. We have managed a few tweets for you.

Take a look at it:

The hashtag has been trending at number position on Twitter.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Top Contestant To Get Eliminated: Deets Inside
 


Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss OTT 2
bb ott 2
netizens troll jiya shankar
netizens slam jiya shankar
Jiya Shankar vs elvish
Elvish Yadav
Advertisement
Back to Top