Virginia Governor appoints Indian-Americans to key admin posts

New York, July 19 (IANS) Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments, which includes many Indian-Americans.

Dr Bimaljit Singh Sandhu, a gastroenterologist at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, took oath as a board member of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority.

As board member, Sandhu, who migrated from Punjab to the US in 2004, will play a pivotal role in the state’s health education system.

The board’s responsibilities include overseeing the operations of the health system, as well as providing strategic direction to various medical schools and hospitals.

Harshad Barot, owner of Galaxy Corporation and Kamlesh Dave, President, Heart Care Associates, were named to the Virginia Asian Advisory Board, which serves as a formal liaison between the administration and the diverse and rapidly growing Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities in the Commonwealth.

In their new role, Barot and Dave will advise the Governor on ways to improve economic and cultural links between the Commonwealth and Asian nations.

Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, Professor and Director of George Mason University, and Kunal Kumar, President of Pooja Group, were named to the Virginia Board of Workforce Development, which acts as the principal advisor to the Governor and provides strategic leadership to the state regarding the workforce development system and its efforts to create a strong workforce aligned with employer needs.

"I am thankful for these appointees' service to our Commonwealth as we continue to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family," Governor Youngkin said in statement released last week.

"Their critical work will provide essential help as we move into my administration's day two agenda," he added.

