Bigg Boss OTT 2 Top Contestant To Get Eliminated: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is trending on Twitter for a while. Here is the reason why the show is hogging all the limelight. The reality show's fifth week is underway. Each and every contestant is generating content for viewers. They are often fighting or gossiping about others in the house.

BB OTT 2 top contestant to get evicted

Jiya Shankar has emerged as a strong contestant in Bigg Boss OTT. Last night, Jiya Shankar mixed soap with water and gave it to Elvish Yadav to drink without knowing the latter drank the water. Bigg Boss viewers who have been following the show are trolling Jiya Shankar badly on social media. That's not all, Netizens are also seeking the elimination of Jiya Shankar for her disgusting behaviour and cheating people.

Jiya Shankar eviction

If the makers really listen to the pleas of Bigg Boss viewers, they may eliminate Jiya Shankar from the house if they think what Jiya Shankar did to Elvish Yadav is unacceptable. Will Jiya Shankar really get evicted from the house or not is yet to be seen.

Have a look at the tweets:

#ShameOnJiya yaar ek number ki pagal hai ye vo toh elvish Bhai thoda cool hai varna isse toh bta deta — Vishal Kumar (@VishalK44044201) July 19, 2023