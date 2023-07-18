Bigg Boss Makers Plan Red Card Elimination For Elvish Yadav?

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. Currently, the second instalment of the OTT version of Bigg Boss has been making the headlines for several reasons.

If you are reading the article, you surely know about Elvish and his huge fan following outside of the house. A little birdie tells us that the show organisers are planning to eliminate Elvish somehow. Yes, they are gonna do a red card elimination.

Elvish Yadav made a wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house. It will be a big blow to him, for he has the potential to be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. There are constant fights between Elvish and Abhishek Malhan in the house.

It is said that Elvish has been poking housemates and trolling them all the time. Bigg Boss makers would want to eliminate Elvish soon on behaviour grounds.

A Red Card elimination is nothing but a procedure through which the Bigg Boss can eliminate any contestant on a behaviour basis.

If the Bigg Boss doesn't like any contestant's behaviour, he will send the contestant to the house. Mostly, it won't happen for Elvish Yadav as he is providing content for the viewers.

