Bigg Boss OTT 2 Voting Trends Week 5

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT is in its fifth week. Yes, it is inching closer to the fifth eviction in the house.

Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid have been nominated for elimination this week.

BB OTT latest voting trends

Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid are in a danger zone only if we go by official polls. If there is a double eviction, Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid might get evicted from the show.

If not, Jad Hadid could face the axe if there is only single elimination.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 5th week?

Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: BB OTT 2: Meet Favorite Contestant Of Bigg Boss